Divorce: Its Not Just for Divorce Lawyers Anymore | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

While matrimonial law has historically been a volume practice, changes in New York State law and the ways in which individuals accumulate wealth have reshaped the contours of divorce cases. Rottenstreich Farley Bronstein Fisher Potter Hodas partners Dan Rottenstreich, John Farley, and Zachary Potter attribute the shift to a number of factors: changing distribution and custody laws, explosions of different kinds of wealth, and traditional matrimonial practices not keeping pace with the change.

New York

December 21, 2023, 1:08 PM

nature of claim: /