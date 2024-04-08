Who Got The Work

Partner Russell B. Morgan of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Broadspire Services Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 23 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease on behalf of Divisions Inc., a provider of facility maintenance services. The complaint contends that Broadspire was negligent in providing claims management services as a third-party administrator. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, is 2:24-cv-00025, Divisions, Inc. et al.

Business Services

April 08, 2024, 5:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Divisions, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

defendants

Broadspire Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract