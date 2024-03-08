Divided Court Allows Texas to Police Porn Websites | Law.com...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals removed an injunction barring Texas from requiring pornography websites, domestic and foreign, implement its age-verification law to protect minors. In considering two First Amendment free speech challenges, a three-judge panel partially upheld the H.B. 1181, a law that was to go into effect Sept. 1, 2023 but was temporarily stayed pending appeal. The court's opinion issued late Wednesday did, however, reject the portion of the law that required adult content websites to display health warnings about the effects of the consumption of pornography.

March 08, 2024, 2:16 PM

