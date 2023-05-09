Divided 10th Circ. Panel Rejects COVID-19 Tuition Refund Cla...

News From Law.com

A divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, upholding the district court's ruling in this case but departing from other similar district court opinions, rejected class certification for claims brought by students over the transition to online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The appeals court concluded that the class members failed to meet the ascertainable number sub-standard of the numerosity requirement used within the 10th circuit.

Education

May 09, 2023, 12:08 PM

