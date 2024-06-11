Diversity Lab Hackathon Targets DEI Headwinds, Inclusive Tal...

Since "Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard," law firms and corporate legal departments committed to diversity have faced external and internal pushback against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, a factor that's complicated long-term goals of improving retention and promotion of underrepresented attorneys. In July, a "hackathon" hosted by Diversity Lab will crowdsource solutions to both issues: How to combat "anti-DEI rhetoric" and ensure equal access to high-quality work, according to a Diversity Lab news release.
June 11, 2024, 5:00 AM