Diversity Initiative: King & Spalding | Law.com Radar

Atlanta-based King & Spalding was honored for making "diversity and inclusion … integral components of [the firm's] culture and growth," according to its nominator essay. Founded in 2020, King & Spalding's Diversity Mentoring & Sponsorship Program supports the development of its diverse attorneys and enhances our retention efforts. The initiative matches diverse mid-level associates with partners and incorporates one-on-one and group mentoring sessions and career development programs.

Georgia

June 15, 2023, 8:03 AM

