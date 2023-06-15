Diversity Initiative: Adams and Reese | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Adams and Reese was honored for having a Mansfield Rule-Certified Law Firm DEI program that "is about understanding and appreciating differences and then focusing our relationships on our common core values," according to its nominator essay. "Adams and Reese is proud to have achieved Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification, reflecting not only our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, but recognizing our concrete achievements in closing diversity gaps within its own leadership and .. in the legal profession," the essay said.

Alabama

June 15, 2023, 8:02 AM

