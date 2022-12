News From Law.com

Steve Bolden, a partner with Locke Lord (formerly with Bracewell), is a Diversity and Inclusion Champions honoree as part of the 2022 Texas Lawyer Awards. Bolden shared insights with Texas Lawyer on how owning a minority-owned law firm helped him in his role with Bracewell, as well as other topics.

December 06, 2022, 7:03 AM