Diversifying by Design: How Mid-Market Firms can Embrace Div...

News From Law.com

Whether to diversify is often a difficult question for law firms to ponder – a business diversification strategy can come with different rewards and risks, especially in challenging economic conditions like we face today. The key for firms, though, is not just to diversify but to do it strategically. Mid-market law firms are uniquely positioned to maximize opportunities for success now and in the long term as they have abundant resources and less bureaucracy. Instead of cutting headcount or tightening costs when the market experiences downturns, which can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, mid-market firms should view this as an opportunity for change. This mindset begins with intentionality and emphasizes diversification and the evolution of our business practices.

Legal Services

October 12, 2023, 12:01 PM

nature of claim: /