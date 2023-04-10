Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Auto Property & Casualty and Westfield Insurance to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Furman Nilsen & Oyler on behalf of Diversified Air Systems, seeks coverage based on the theft of company funds by former employee Brenda Deck, who pled guilty last August after being indicted on 21 counts of wire fraud. The case is 3:23-cv-00173, Diversified Air Systems Inc. v. Westfield Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

April 10, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Diversified Air Systems, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Furman & Nilsen, PLLC

defendants

State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co.

Westfield Insurance Co.

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute