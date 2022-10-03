Divergent Strategies: Thousands of Zantac Lawsuits Scatter N...

News From Law.com

Lawyers have diverged on how to pursue cases over the recalled heartburn drug Zantac, with many prominent law firms filing lawsuits in state courts in Delaware, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York, rather than remain in the multidistrict litigation in Florida. The moves come after U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg imposed deadlines on the filing of cases and after the plaintiffs' leadership team in the multidistrict litigation limited their experts, in hearings right now, to five specific types of cancer.

Health Care

October 03, 2022, 7:00 AM