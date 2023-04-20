New Suit - Trademark

Jo-Ann Stores and subsidiary Dittopatterns LLC were slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by the Law Offices of Jeffrey S. Sherbow on behalf of DittoForm Michigan, contends that the defendants are using a confusingly similar mark to the plaintiff's 'DittoForm' mark in connection with the sale of custom mannequins designed for sewing projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10926, DittoForm Michigan, LLC v. Jo-Ann Stores, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 20, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

DittoForm Michigan, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Jeffrey S. Sherbow, PC

defendants

Jo-Ann Stores, LLC

Dittopatterns, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims