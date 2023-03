Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Airbnb to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by the Eddy Law Firm on behalf of the parents of minors who were bitten by bed bugs after staying at an Airbnb. The case is 9:23-cv-01076, Dittman et al v. Aldridge et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 17, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Dittman

Michael Dittman

The Eddy Law Firm

defendants

Airbnb Insurance Agency LLC

Airbnb Payments Inc

Lucy C Aldridge

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims