New Suit - Contract

Offit Kurman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of District Veterans Contracting. The complaint targets Brock Logistics and Liberty Mutual Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03018, District Veterans Contracting, Inc. v. Brock Logistics, LlC et al.

Insurance

June 01, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

District Veterans Contracting, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Offit Kurman

defendants

Brock Logistics, LlC

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, dba The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract