Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell and Holland & Knight filed a notice of removal Friday in a high-profile lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, team owner Dan Snyder, the National Football League and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The suit, brought by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine, accuses the NFL franchise of perpetuating a culture of sexual harassment and misleading the public in connection with an independent investigation of alleged misconduct. Sullivan & Cromwell and Holland & Knight represent the Washington Commanders and Snyder. The NFL, which consents to removal, is being defended by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The case is 1:22-cv-03813, District Of Columbia v. Pro-Football, Inc. et al.