Hunton Andrews Kurth partner Eric J. Murdock has entered an appearance for Potomac Electric Power Co. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, which seeks recovery of CERCLA response costs, was filed Oct. 3 in the District of Columbia District Court by the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon, is 1:23-cv-02935, District Of Columbia v. Potomac Electric Power Company.

November 07, 2023, 8:16 AM

Plaintiffs

District Of Columbia

Plaintiffs

Office Of The Attorney General For The District Of Columbia

defendants

Potomac Electric Power Company

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws