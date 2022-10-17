Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a lawsuit against Liberty Tax Service to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, claims that the defendant misleads DC tax-filers by advertising that filers will get '$50 cash perk just for filing,' because the cash perk is offset by undisclosed charges. The case is 1:22-cv-03165, District Of Columbia v. JTH Tax, LLC f/k/a JTH Tax, Inc., d/b/a Liberty Tax Service.

Banking & Financial Services

October 17, 2022, 7:14 PM