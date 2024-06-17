Who Got The Work

Dean Sterling Kidd of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for UDR Inc., a real estate investment trust that invests in apartments, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The action, filed May 1 in District of Columbia District Court by the District Of Columbia, accuses UDR of failing to prevent a male tenant from harassing and threatening Black female tenants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, is 1:24-cv-01278, District Of Columbia et al v. UDR, Inc.

Real Estate

June 17, 2024, 11:19 AM

