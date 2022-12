News From Law.com

The U.S. District Court of Connecticut has issued the pre-COVID-19 ruling in a business interruption case brought by New England Systems, Inc., an information technology strategy and consulting company, against its carrier, Citizens Insurance Company of America. The plaintiffs alleged that their insurer failed to honor its obligation to cover losses suffered because of a data breach in June 2019.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 10:08 AM