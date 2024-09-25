District Attorney in the Hot Seat for Malicious Prosecution ...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Midland, Texas, allowed claims of malicious prosecution brought by four educators to proceed against the county's district attorney and other parties on a finding the investigation was "objectively unreasonable." Plaintiffs' attorneys, Frank Sellers of Fort Worth and Allison Clayton of Lubbock said U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam's Tuesday memorandum opinion and order allows them to proceed with civil rights claims against District Attorney Laura Nodolf, Midland Police Department Jennie Alonzo, Midland County and the City of Midland.

Education

September 25, 2024, 4:50 PM