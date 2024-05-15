District Attorney Alleges USAA, Progressive Cheat Insureds o...

News From Law.com

San Antonio-based United Services Automobile Association is among a group of defendants in a California civil consumer protection lawsuit alleging a scheme to defraud insureds through lowball claims payouts. Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price sued USAA entities and Ohio-based The Progressive Corp. and their valuation vendors in California Superior Court for violations of California's Insurance Code, unfair competition law and false advertising law. The complaint demands civil penalties, restitution for tens of thousands of California consumers, injunctive relieve and associated fees and costs.

Insurance

May 15, 2024, 6:29 PM

