Who Got The Work

J. Scott Humphrey of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff has entered an appearance for Allstate in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 1 in New York Southern District Court by ArentFox Schiff on behalf of route distributor support services provider Distribution Services of America Inc. The suit accuses Allstate of failing to make quarterly payments to the plaintiff in accordance with an executed letter agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:23-cv-04635, Distribution Services of America, Inc. v. Allstate Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 11:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Distribution Services of America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Arent Fox

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract