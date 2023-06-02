Allstate was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Arent Fox on behalf of route distributor support services provider Distribution Services of America Inc. The suit accuses Allstate of failing to make quarterly payments to the plaintiff in accordance with an executed letter agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-04635, Distribution Services of America, Inc. v. Allstate Insurance Company.
Insurance
June 02, 2023, 6:11 AM