New Suit - Contract

Allstate was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Arent Fox on behalf of route distributor support services provider Distribution Services of America Inc. The suit accuses Allstate of failing to make quarterly payments to the plaintiff in accordance with an executed letter agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-04635, Distribution Services of America, Inc. v. Allstate Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 6:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Distribution Services of America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Arent Fox

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract