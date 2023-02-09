New Suit - Patent

OnlyFans' parent company Fenix International was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court in relation to its video-on-demand platform 'OnlyFansTV.' The suit alleges that OFTV, which allows content creators to provide VOD content exclusively to subscribers, infringes a family of patents owned by plaintiff Distributed Media Solutions. The suit was filed by King & Wood Mallesons and the Stafford Davis Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00048, Distributed Media Solutions LLC v. Fenix International Ltd.

Internet & Social Media

February 09, 2023, 4:50 PM