Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snell & Wilmer and Jones Day on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against NOCO Co. to Arizona District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid royalties, was filed by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on behalf of Distoric Design Group and Derek Underhill. The case is 2:23-cv-00932, Distoric Design Group LLC et al. v. NOCO Co.

Arizona

May 26, 2023, 6:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Derek Underhill

Distoric Design Group Lcc

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

Noco Company

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

Jones Day

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract