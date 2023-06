News From Law.com

Tracy Ann Moore-Grant, a partner with Patterson Moore Butler in Cumming, was honored for her success as the founder of the Amicable Divorce Network (ADN) and creator of the Amicable Divorce Process. "In less than three years Tracy Ann has grown the ADN presence from Georgia to 10 other states and counting as well as the United Kingdom," according to her nominator essay. "To date, the network has more than 160 members of licensed, experienced divorce professionals."

Georgia

June 19, 2023, 8:09 AM

