Steven Meckler, the managing partner for Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick's Charlotte and Greenville offices, was honored for both his skills as a litigator and his leadership with the firm's expansion into South Carolina. "Known for being a strategic, thoughtful and business-minded attorney, Steve counsels corporations with respect to complex business, product liability, construction and real property litigation," according to his nominator essay.

North Carolina

June 19, 2023, 8:08 AM

