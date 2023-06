News From Law.com

Rocky Wilkins, a partner with Morgan & Morgan's office in Jackson, Mississippi, was honored for his success in 2022, when he won seven jury trials. "In 2022, [he] tried seven cases and won jury verdicts exceeding the defense's highest pre-trial offer all seven times, securing a total of more than $6.7 million in verdicts for his injured clients," according to his nominator essay.

Mississippi

June 19, 2023, 8:15 AM

