Distinguished Leaders: Ricardo Woods | Law.com Radar

Ricardo Woods, a partner with Burr & Forman's office in Mobile, Alabama, was honored partly for guiding the Mobile city attorney and mayor to "pass a historic redistricting map that gave Mobile a first—four majority-Black council districts," according to his nominator essay. "That result took seven months of debate and went above and beyond what the Voting Rights Act required, making four of Mobile's seven voting districts 'majority-minority' districts to finally reflect the city's makeup," the essay said.

Alabama

June 19, 2023, 8:16 AM

