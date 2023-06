News From Law.com

Mike Terry, a partner with Bondurant Mixson & Elmore in Atlanta, was honored in part for his success in 2022, which included being on the plaintiff counsel team that landed a record-breaking $1.7 billion verdict in the Hill v. Ford trial. According to his nominator essay, his 2022 highlights also included a win for child molestation victims in Doe v. St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and a win in a key Georgia Supreme Court death penalty case.

June 19, 2023, 8:13 AM

