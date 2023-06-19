Distinguished Leaders: Mark Chalos | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Mark Chalos, the managing partner of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein's Nashville office, was honored for serving as "lead or co-lead counsel in several class actions and other complex multidistrict litigations in federal and state courts across the country. "Mark has a leading role in the national opioids litigation, including the representation of counties, cities, Native American tribes, and health benefit providers—including Metro Nashville and Rutherford County, Tennessee," his nominator essay said.

Tennessee

June 19, 2023, 8:03 AM

