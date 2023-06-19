Distinguished Leaders: Mark Carter | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Mark Carter, a partner with Taylor English Duma in Atlanta, was honored for his leadership in the firm's construction litigation practice group. "Mark's leadership skills are reflected in his noteworthy achievements and ability to manage complex cases, such as a case for a large construction company involving the construction of a dam," according to his nominator essay. "The case centered on funds being withheld due to weather delays and changed conditions that impacted the timing of the project."

Georgia

June 19, 2023, 8:02 AM

nature of claim: /