Distinguished Leaders: Lester Tate | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Lester Tate, a shareholder with Akin & Tate in Cartersville, was honored for a variety of reasons. In 2022 he handled "a wide array of cases, ranging from state and federal criminal defense to judicial discipline, and multimillion dollar personal injury cases," according to his nominator essay. Those cases included successfully representing multiple judges being investigated for alleged ethics violations, leading the Daily Report, in an article, to call Tate "the go-to lawyer for attorneys and judges in a bind."

Georgia

June 19, 2023, 8:12 AM

nature of claim: /