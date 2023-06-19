Distinguished Leaders: Kevin Sharp | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Kevin Sharp, the co-vice chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp's Nashville office, was honored for his skills as a litigator and leadership in the firm. "Two among his numerous matters last year exemplify his ability to effect change—guidance of the international effort to gain clemency for AIM activist Leonard Peltier and leadership of the firm's representation of municipalities, cities and counties seeking damages for harms caused by opioids," according to his nominator essay.

Tennessee

June 19, 2023, 8:10 AM

