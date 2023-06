News From Law.com

Joseph Silver, a partner with DLA Piper's Atlanta office, was honored for his leadership as chair of the firm's US private equity practice group since 2021. "Under Joey's leadership, the practice has thrived and grown at an unprecedented rate—particularly in 2022, when the firm made a substantial investment in the PE practice via the addition of nearly 40 top-tier private equity attorneys across the firm's US offices," according to his nominator essay.

Georgia

June 19, 2023, 8:11 AM

