Distinguished Leaders: John McDonald | Law.com Radar

John McDonald, a partner with McGuireWoods' Charlotte office, was honored for his efforts during his tenure as the office's managing partner from 2017 to January of this year. "Before the firm had a formal alumni program, John made it a priority to engage the firm's alumni," according to his nominator essay. "With many of the 300 alumni from the Charlotte office still local, John began inviting alumni to events and creating programming specifically for them."

North Carolina

June 19, 2023, 8:07 AM

