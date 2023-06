News From Law.com

Jim Vann, the president, board member and shareholder with Dentons Sirote in Birmingham, was honored for his leadership at a time when most lawyers are slowing down. "In 2022, Jim's law partners asked him to consider serving as the firm's next president—and much to the surprise of his wife, Robyn, and even to himself, he agreed," according to his nominator essay. "Jim never 'wanted' to be or ever considered being president."

Alabama

June 19, 2023, 8:14 AM

