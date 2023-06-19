Distinguished Leaders: Greg Kilpatrick | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Greg Kilpatrick, a partner with McGuireWoods' Charlotte office, was honored for helping launch the firm's Black Professionals in Private Equity & Finance (BPE) initiative. "This groundbreaking initiative seeks to bring together Black private equity and finance professionals from across the evolving investment landscape to network, cultivate relationships, explore business opportunities and drive progress toward a more diverse and inclusive community," according to his nominator essay. He was also honored for the success of McGuireWoods' Securities & Capital Markets Department.

