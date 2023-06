News From Law.com

David Esquivel, the pro bono member of Bass, Berry & Sims' Nashville office, was honored for leading the firm's pro bono efforts in 2022. "Devoting half of his time to pro bono work since being named pro bono member in 2019, David has led the firm's pro bono program to extraordinary success: in 2022 the firm recorded 16,000 pro bono hours, more than three times the number of hours in 2018," his nominator essay said.

Tennessee

June 19, 2023, 8:04 AM

nature of claim: /