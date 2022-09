News From Law.com

MGP Ingredients, Inc., a big player in the production of distilled and branded spirits and food ingredients, has named Curtis Landherr as chief legal officer. Landherr brings to the role over two decades of legal experience across a variety of industries. He joins MGP from Duluth, Minnesota-based Cirrus Aircraft, where he served as senior vice president and general counsel since 2014.

