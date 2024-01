News From Law.com

As its leaders retire and the issues and personalities that spawned its formation fade, the Alliance of California Judges announced this week that they have paused operations. In an email dated Jan. 2, the group's 17 directors said that since they first "banded together" in 2009, "fewer and fewer of us who remember the bureaucratic excesses that led to our formation" remain actively working in the judiciary.

