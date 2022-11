News From Law.com

An appeals court has handed defense counsel a new settlement tool that will clear criminal calendars of "wobbler" offenses, or crimes that can be charged as either a felony or a misdemeanor, according to a dissenting judge. Associate Justice Kenneth Yegan of California's Second District Court of Appeal asserts that a majority opinion has "now sacrificed" the State Constitution's separation of powers principle.

California

November 29, 2022, 6:39 PM