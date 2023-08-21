Disqualified: Miami Lawyer Removed From Case Under Advocate-...

News From Law.com

Florida's Third District Court of Appeal affirmed the disqualification of Warren Gammill of Warren Gammill & Associates from representing his law firm. The case is over nearly $70,000 in legal fees Gammill claims he is due, and compensation for libelous statements that the defendant, Stefanny Sommers, wrote online. Sommers wrote that Gammill charged her over $150,000 in attorney fees for a $100,000 claim, for which she hired "another attorney who is trying to fix the mess," according to the amended complaint.

August 21, 2023, 2:51 PM

