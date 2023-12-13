Disputed Naming Rights to a Library Persist in Courts After ...

News From Law.com

Fifty-eight years after Duwain E. Hughes' death his name still is not on a library, but his heirs are still trying and a court of appeals just gave them another shot at the recognition he wanted. The Third District Court of Appeals in Austin reversed a summary judgment entered against the family in a case over an endowment whose terms were never fully realized. The appeals court ruled on the central issue—whether the statute of limitations barred the suit against Tom Green County—concluding the trial court in San Angelo erred in its interpretation of when the family's claim accrued. The saga of the Hughes family spans more than six decades and has included stops at the Southern Methodist University Board of Trustees and the Texas Supreme Court.

December 13, 2023, 2:46 PM

