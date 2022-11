News From Law.com

Horacio Gutierrez landed one of the top legal jobs in the world last December—general counsel of The Walt Disney Co. But just months into the job, the board has fired Bob Chapek—the man who hired him—a sudden shift that presents the first big test for the former Spotify chief legal officer. Legal observers say the big question is whether Gutierrez can conform to new CEO Bob Iger's vision as he undos some changes by Chapek.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 23, 2022, 6:41 AM