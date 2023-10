News From Law.com

The Walt Disney Co.'s chief international counsel, Peter Wiley, says he is leaving the company after 27 years. Wiley has spent his entire in-house career with Disney, joining it in 1996 after working at the London-based law firm Frere Cholmeley Bischoff for five years. He's been based in London since becoming chief regional counsel for Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2005.

October 01, 2023, 9:06 PM

