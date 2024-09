News From Law.com

The PR drubbing that beset The Walt Disney Co. recently after the entertainment giant tried to force a wrongful death lawsuit into arbitration for the quirkiest of reasons—in signing up for a Disney+ trial in 2019. the plaintiff had agreed to settle all disputes with the company out of court—should serve as a cautionary tale for other companies, legal observers say.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 04, 2024, 10:23 AM