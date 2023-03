News From Law.com

The Walt Disney Co. has laid off one of its top attorneys, Chief Compliance Officer Alicia Schwarz, who'd been one of three Black senior executives at the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant. Deadline and The Wall Street Journal reported that Disney cut Schwarz, a nine-year employee of the company, in the first round of layoffs that when complete will eliminate 7,000 jobs, which represents 3% of its 220,000-person global workforce.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 30, 2023, 6:17 AM

nature of claim: /