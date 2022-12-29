New Suit - Trademark

The Walt Disney Company and LucasFilm Entertainment filed a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit against The Secret Dis Group LLC a/k/a The Secret Disney Group and other defendants on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Holihan Law, accuses the defendants of selling unauthorized merchandise and apparel containing Disney and Star Wars characters, including face masks and stickers promoting COVID-19 safety protocols. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-02417, Disney Enterprises Inc. et al. v. Secret Dis Group LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 29, 2022, 6:21 PM