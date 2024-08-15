Disney Attorneys Find a Fine Print Loophole After Doctors De...

News From Law.com

A wrongful-death lawsuit is unfolding in Orange County Circuit Court between Disney and the husband of a woman who died at Disney Springs after eating at a restaurant that leased space in the Orlando food and adventure complex. Brian Denney, attorney with Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley. Jeffrey Piccolo, represented by Palm Beach County attorney Brian Denney, sued after his wife, Kanokporn Tangsuan, a New York City doctor, died from an allergic reaction after eating at a pub in Disney Springs.

